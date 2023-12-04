Deepika Padukone stuns in velvet gown at the Academy Museum Gala

DH Web Desk
Global sensation Deepika Padukone scripted history by becoming the first Indian actor to be invited to the Academy Museum Gala, the second biggest stage world over post the Academy Awards.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika stunned everyone with her a designer ensemble at the gala.
She upped her fashion game in a purple velvet gown paired with minimal jewellery.
Deepika’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement as their idol makes India proud yet again by representing the country on such a big global stage.
The actress ends the year 2023 on a big high.
