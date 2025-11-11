Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Actresses show how western ensembles dominate the fashion game

Deepika Padukone

Deepika proved why she's the queen of extravagant fashion. Her monochromatic trench coat was paired with exquisite layered necklaces, notably a statement ruby-and-diamond choker and a striking cross pendant. Matching bracelets stacked over chic black gloves completed the sophisticated look, perfected by bold red lips and a sleek hairstyle.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Alia Bhatt

Alia brought fiery intensity in a satin nude outfit topped with a dramatic fur coat. The brooding yet restrained look was paired with semi-sheer stockings and a statement mini handbag. Her straight hairstyle and matte makeup added power, which Alia effortlessly pulled off.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha served peak chic in a deep navy blue structured mini dress featuring off-shoulders, radiating urban grace. She brilliantly contrasted the look by pairing the dress with bold white knee-length boots, delivering an extraordinary fashion statement.

Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Pooja Hegde

Pooja commanded attention in a voluminous, feathered light pink gown with an embellished bodice. This layered, personality-filled ensemble was further amplified by her sleek ponytail and glamorous makeup, proving she is a master of dramatic fashion.

Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja

Triptii Dimri

Triptii showcased urban elegance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a burgundy sheer, full-length outfit featuring a turtleneck and a mini dress lining. She elevated the look with contrasting golden contemporary jewellery, including stacked bracelets and heavy earrings, achieving a striking silhouette that was refreshingly minimal in an era of heavy embellishment.

Credit : Instagram/@tripti_dimri