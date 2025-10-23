Deepika's Dimples to Ranveer's Eyes: Dua's viral pics that have broken all records

DH Web Desk
Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, dropped a delightful surprise for fans on Diwali by finally introducing their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, to the world.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Taking to social media accounts, the couple dropped a series of enchanting family photos capturing them in a festive mood.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The Instagram post garnered immense praise from their friends, fans and well-wishers.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The post went viral in no time and quickly became one of the most liked Instagram posts of 2025 with over 9 million likes.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Dressed in ethnic attire, Dua’s cuteness took over social media, and her pictures are all over the internet.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Netizens were quick to compare her with their parents, and several pointed out that Dua has features of both Ranveer and Deepika.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone