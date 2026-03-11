Deepika to Samantha: Actresses serving major summer fashion goals

DH Web Desk
Make a summer statement in a floral georgette saree like Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Pair a detailed blouse with smooth waves and selective jewellery for an effortlessly chic vibe.
Credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Aditi Rao Hydari beats the heat in a breezy shirt dress and denim shorts. A sling bag and minimal jewellery keep this summer look effortlessly cool.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Nail the floral trend like Deepika. Pair a statement midi dress with a funky hairdo and minimal makeup for a look that’s equal parts bold and breezy.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Kiara Advani dazzles in a Rohit Bal creation featuring intricate rose details. With a full-glam face and striking accessories, she sets the bar for upscale summer occasion wear.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Janhvi serves effortless chic in a strappy floral midi. With tousled natural hair and a sun-kissed makeup look, she masters the art of summer simplicity.
Credit: Instagram/@jhanvi_kapoor_official