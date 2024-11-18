Dhanush’s Cinematic Odyssey: Upcoming films of 'Asuran'

DH Web Desk
Kubera: Teaming up with acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, Dhanush takes on the role of a homeless man from Mumbai's Dharavi slums who rises to become a powerful mafia leader.
Idli Kadai: Written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush, he reunites with Thiruchitrambalam co-actor Nithya Menen for a new project set to release on April 10, 2025.
The movie Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), written and directed by Dhanush, is expected to hit screens in December 2024.
A Bollywood film featuring Dhanush, announced in June 2023, is slated to commence filming in January 2025 and release later that year.
Street Fighter: Buzz has it that Dhanush is part of an upcoming live-action Hollywood film based on Capcom's popular fighting game series.
Ilayaraja: While a biopic on Ilayaraja, the iconic music composer, was announced to much excitement, the project has not moved forward and is said to be on pause.
In addition to these, Dhanush has nearly six projects lined up with major production banners, and announcements will be made as soon as any developments occur.
