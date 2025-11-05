Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk & Vicky Kaushal: Style icons who prove Punjabi fashion is timeless

DH Web Desk
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit is a global phenomenon and is famous for taking the Punjabi culture on a global platform. From his signature Dastar (turban) and uber-cool kurta sets. Diljit has proved his love for the culture with his acting in movies like Udta Punjab, Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila, and songs like Laembadgini, Do You Know and others.
Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky nails every traditional look with remarkable ease, demonstrating how powerful and commanding a simple kurta can be. His versatility is also reflected in his filmography with movies like Raazi and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky also earned tremendous praise with the blockbuster Chhaava.
Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Ammy Virk
Ammy is grounded and frequently spotted oozing comfortable elegance by opting for traditional kurtas. A Punjabi powerhouse in Pollywood, his simplicity shines through his work.
Credit: Instagram/@ammyvirk
Aparshakti Khurana
Aparshakti is the definition of a triple threat, excelling in acting, singing and hosting. He regularly brings a contemporary, playful edge to his outfits by blending unique colour combinations.
Credit: Instagram/@aparshakti_khurana
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir is one of the perfect examples of Bollywood royalty. Traditional heritage wear remains his ultimate style statement, a consistent masterclass in grace.
Credit: Special Arrangement