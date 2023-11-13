Diwali 2023: Here's how celebrities celebrated the festival of lights

DH Web Desk

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first Diwali with their daughter Raha.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their second Diwali with their families.

Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09

Kajol celebrated Diwali with her family. She shared pics on social media, including that of her husband Ajay Devgn, mother Tanuja, song Yug and others.

Credit: Instagram/@kajol

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone extended Diwali greetings with an adorable picture.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Shruti Haasan shared an adorable picture on Diwali, showcasing the festive joy she shared with beau Santanu Hazarika.

Credit: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

Kriti Sanon celebrated Diwali with her family in their new home.

Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Diwali post-wedding at their Delhi residence.

Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor celebrated Diwali in style, and shared this picture on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@mira.kapoor

Madhuri Dixit oozes elegance and traditional charm in this lovely attire.

Credit: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene

Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival of lights with her family and all were seen in traditional outfits.

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in this electric blue saree.

Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar marked Diwali by celebrating the festival at their home.

Credit: Instagram/@imouniroy

Kareena posted a series of pictures from her Diwali celebrations with her family.

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan