Diwali 2023: Here's how celebrities celebrated the festival of lights

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first Diwali with their daughter Raha.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their second Diwali with their families.
Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Kajol celebrated Diwali with her family. She shared pics on social media, including that of her husband Ajay Devgn, mother Tanuja, song Yug and others.
Credit: Instagram/@kajol
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone extended Diwali greetings with an adorable picture.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Shruti Haasan shared an adorable picture on Diwali, showcasing the festive joy she shared with beau Santanu Hazarika.
Credit: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan
Kriti Sanon celebrated Diwali with her family in their new home.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Diwali post-wedding at their Delhi residence.
Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor celebrated Diwali in style, and shared this picture on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@mira.kapoor
Madhuri Dixit oozes elegance and traditional charm in this lovely attire.
Credit: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival of lights with her family and all were seen in traditional outfits.
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in this electric blue saree.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar marked Diwali by celebrating the festival at their home.
Credit: Instagram/@imouniroy
Kareena posted a series of pictures from her Diwali celebrations with her family.
Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan