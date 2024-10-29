Diwali 2024: 7 Outfit ideas to sparkle like Chitrangda Singh this festive season

DH Web Desk
Diwali calls for a stunning, embroidered saree, and Chitrangda’s bold pink piece with floral motifs is perfect for the occasion.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda
Capture a royal aura with a mirror-embellished lehenga. Opt for rich hues like emerald green or royal blue, inspired by Chitrangda’s bold color choices.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda
A minimalistic Anarkali is ideal for those who love understated style. Channel Chitrangda’s elegance in a soft olive hue, paired with light, tasteful accessories.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda
A Banarasi saree brings unmatched elegance to Diwali! Take a cue from Chitrangda’s traditional look by opting for a beautifully woven saree in rich colors.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda
A classy white net saree like Chitrangda Singh’s makes a stunning statement. With its intricate embroidery and elegant drape, this saree embodies timeless beauty.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda
A rich red hue is a classic for Indian festivals, and Chitrangda's minimal floral lehenga fits the bill for Diwali. The subtle floral patterns add elegance, complemented by a chic, grilled dupatta for a modern touch.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda
Diwali celebrates lights and sparkle, making gold the perfect color choice. Draw inspiration from Chitrangda’s radiant style and choose a gold saree or lehenga.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda