Diwali 2024: Best festive looks of actors to recreate this season

DH Web Desk
Kartik Aaryan’s Diwali ensemble beautifully blends elegance and charm. He opts for a sleek black kurta paired with a white embroidered jacket, adding a sophisticated flair to the festive season.
Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
For a traditional Diwali puja look, Vedang is the perfect example. He wears a beige embellished kurta pajama with a golden stole, paired with beige 'juttis' featuring mirror work.
Credit: Instagram/@vedangraina
Ibrahim's navy blue sequined Jodhpuri, teamed with beige pants and black 'juttis', is an excellent choice for Diwali festivities.
Credit: Instagram/@iakpataudi
Ishaan Khatter’s Diwali attire exudes a sense of refined elegance. He opts for an off-white chikankari kurta layered with an embroidered jacket, teamed with white pajamas and 'juttis'.
Credit: Instagram/@ishaankhatter
Veer’s sequined black kurta brings a modern twist to the early 2000's aesthetic, making it a great choice for a Diwali night party. Combined with black pajamas and elegant black 'juttis', his outfit strikes a bold and nostalgic chord.
Credit: Instagram/@veerthe1st
Avinash Tiwary looks striking in a deep green kurta featuring subtle sparkles, exuding a polished festive appeal. Matched with coordinating trousers and loafers, his outfit is perfect for a stylish yet traditional Diwali event.
Credit: Instagram/@avinashtiwary15
Sunny Kaushal presents a timeless Diwali style in a black kurta embellished with detailed white embroidery. The monochromatic colour scheme brings a modern touch to his traditional attire, making it suitable for a range of celebrations, from Diwali dinners to intimate gatherings.
Credit: Instagram/@sunsunnykhez