Diwali 2024: Here's how Bollywood celebrities celebrated the festival of light

DH Web Desk
Ajay Devgn, receiving immense praise for his Diwali release Singham Again, delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming family photo on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal radiated festive spirit by sharing beautiful pictures of their celebrations on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
In a heartwarming post, Alia Bhatt revealed her Diwali celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha, spreading warmth and festive joy across social media.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked Diwali with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, sharing a glimpse of their joyful celebrations from London.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Richa Chadha lit up social media with a touching glimpse of her Diwali celebration alongside husband Ali Fazal.
Credit: Instagram/@therichachadha
Sonam Kapoor offered a heartfelt look into her Diwali festivities with husband Anand Ahuja.
Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
After enjoying Diwali festivities with their friends from Bollywood in Mumbai, Ayushmann and Tahira headed to Chandigarh to celebrate the occasion with their family.
Credit: Instagram/@ayushmannk
Anil Kapoor celebrated the Diwali festival away from home with the crew of his upcoming movie Subedaar.
Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor
Amid the glowing reviews for his Diwali release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan treated fans to an adorable picture on his social media.
Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan