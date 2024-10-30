Diwali 2024’s most stylish Bollywood beauties - Who wore what this festive season?

DH Web Desk

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha looked radiant in a rich red suit featuring delicate mirror work, bringing a sparkling festive touch to her ensemble. The deep red color made a bold statement, matching her confident style. Paired with subtle makeup, standout earrings, and sindoor, her look balanced festivity with a hint of edge.

Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon turned heads in a vivid lemon yellow saree that was bold and eye-catching. The blouse featured detailed white petal accents, allowing the bright color to truly shine. Paired with refined jewelry, she kept her look fresh and glowing, making it an ideal choice for the festive celebrations.

Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty radiated classic charm in a beautiful white saree with exquisite detailing. Paired with bold accessories and a sleek hairstyle, her look was effortlessly elegant, perfectly reflecting her sophisticated and timeless style.

Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor chose a dual-tone shimmer saree that brought a modern, glamorous vibe to the evening. The saree’s delicate gradient and sparkling texture gave her a radiant glow, while her soft curls and minimal makeup added the perfect finishing touch, making her one of the night’s standout appearances.

Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah lit up the Diwali celebrations in a striking pink lehenga, embracing both festivity and fashion. The bright color, paired with elegant kadas and a subtle makeup look, made her appearance breathtaking and one of the most memorable Diwali looks.

Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks