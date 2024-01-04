Dua Lipa celebrates New Year 2024 in India; See pics

DH Web Desk

Pop singer and songwriter Dua Lipa and her family were in India to celebrate the New Year 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@dualipa

The diva spent a little over seven days and penned a heartfelt note of ending 2023 in the country.

Credit: Instagram/@dualipa

The diva spend the December 31st night partying in Jaipur.

Credit: Instagram/@dualipa

The 'Houdini' singer Dua Lipa looked stunning in a black slit gown.

Credit: Instagram/@dualipa

Dua Lipa is seen with Princess Gauravi Kumari at the City Palace in Jaipur during the New Year celebrations.

Credit: Instagram/@dualipa

