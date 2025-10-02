Durga Pujo 2025: Bollywood stars celebrate with great zeal

DH Web Desk
Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna strike a pose during the Ashtami Pujo festivities in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Jaya Bachchan poses alongside Kajol and Niranjan Iyengar at the event.
Credit: Instagram/@kajol
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the star-studded guests at the Saptami Puja.
Credit: PTI
Rani Mukerji and cousin Ayan Mujerji turn heads as they twin in red for the occasion.
Credit: PTI
Kajol and Tanishaa in the essence of the Ashtami Puja celebrations.
Credit: Instagram/@kajol
Ayan flanked by Kajol and Tanishaa.
Credit: Instagram/@kajol
Kajol poses with Vatsal Sheth and his wife during the Ashtami Puja celebrations.
Credit: Instagram/@kajol
Kajol enjoys the Ashtami Pujo festivities with her friends by her side.
Credit: Instagram/@kajol
Rani Mukerji takes a selfie with Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan during Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI