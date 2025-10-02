Durga Pujo 2025: Bollywood stars celebrate with great zeal

DH Web Desk

Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna strike a pose during the Ashtami Pujo festivities in Mumbai.

|

Credit: PTI

Jaya Bachchan poses alongside Kajol and Niranjan Iyengar at the event.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kajol

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the star-studded guests at the Saptami Puja.

|

Credit: PTI

Rani Mukerji and cousin Ayan Mujerji turn heads as they twin in red for the occasion.

|

Credit: PTI

Kajol and Tanishaa in the essence of the Ashtami Puja celebrations.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kajol

Ayan flanked by Kajol and Tanishaa.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kajol

Kajol poses with Vatsal Sheth and his wife during the Ashtami Puja celebrations.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kajol

Kajol enjoys the Ashtami Pujo festivities with her friends by her side.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kajol

Rani Mukerji takes a selfie with Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan during Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai.

|

Credit: PTI