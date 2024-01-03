Dushara Vijayan embraces New Year's serenity by celebrating at beach, pics go viral!

DH Web Desk
Actor Dushara Vijayan is currently enjoying her beach vacation and gave her fans a glimpse with some stunning pictures.
Credit: Instagram/@dushara_vijayan
The diva took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her recent trip.
Credit: Instagram/@dushara_vijayan
She effortlessly blended style and comfort for the beach vacation.
Credit: Instagram/@dushara_vijayan
In the photos, Dushara was seen in a green bikini with a with a colourful shrug.
Credit: Instagram/@dushara_vijayan
The candid pictures from the beachside soiree have flooded and is making her fans go weak in the knees.
Credit: Instagram/@dushara_vijayan