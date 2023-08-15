Elvish Yadav wins 'Bigg Boss' OTT Season 2

DH Web Desk

YouTuber Elvish Yadav scripted history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss trophy.

Elvish defeated fellow Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT S2 participant Abhishek Malhan to clinch the trophy.

Elvish took home the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh.

"I have proved everyone wrong by emerging as the first wild card entrant in the history of Bigg Boss to win the show," said Elvish.

Reports suggest that Elvish will also be part of Bigg Boss 17 which is expected to start in September.

