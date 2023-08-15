Elvish Yadav wins 'Bigg Boss' OTT Season 2

DH Web Desk
YouTuber Elvish Yadav scripted history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss trophy.
Elvish Yadav.
Instagram/elvish_yadav
Elvish defeated fellow Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT S2 participant Abhishek Malhan to clinch the trophy.
Salman Khan and Elvish Yadav.
Jio Cinema
Elvish took home the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh.
Elvish Yadav.
Jio Cinema.
"I have proved everyone wrong by emerging as the first wild card entrant in the history of Bigg Boss to win the show," said Elvish.
Elvish Yadav.
Jio Cinema
Reports suggest that Elvish will also be part of Bigg Boss 17 which is expected to start in September.
Elvish Yadav.
Jio Cinema