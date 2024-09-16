Emmy Awards 2024: Best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

DH Web Desk

The Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez chose a simple black Ralph Lauren halter dress with embellished straps.

Credit: Reuters

Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet in a classic silhouette beaded Oscar de la Renta gown.

Credit: Reuters

Ayo Edebiri, star of The Bear, wore a Bottega Veneta gown adorned with black, orange, and yellow sequins, creating a koi-fish-inspired effect.

Credit: Reuters

The Shogun actress embraced a red-carpet trend of wearing red this year, with her bold Vera Wang gown.

Credit: Reuters

The Palm Heights actor Kristen Wiig donned a woven Oscar de la Renta ballgown in the most stylish and glamorous way possible.

Credit: Reuters

Laverne Cox went with a vintage Alexander McQueen dress that radiated three themes: glamour, glory, gold.

Credit: Reuters

Emmys co-host Dan Levy donned a black Loewe suit, complemented by a silky white top with an asymmetrical peaked neck.

Credit: Reuters

True Detective star and professional boxer Kali Reis fused menswear and womenswear by pairing a dark purple tuxedo jacket with a matching column skirt.

Credit: Reuters

Hannah Einbinder looked rather luxurious in a dusty pink Grecian Louis Vuitton gown that complemented her light auburn hair.

Credit: Reuters

Reese Witherspoon made heads turn in floor length Dior dress.

Credit: Retuers

The Devil Wears Prada star Meryl Streep graced the 2024 Emmy Awards in an all-pink ensemble.

Credit: Reuters

Christine Baranski walked the red carpet in a gilded gown with a wrap-style collar and an abstract floral pattern.

Credit: Reuters

Ella Purnell wore a silver Rabanne gown with a plunging neckline on the red carpet.

Credit: Reuters