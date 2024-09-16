Emmy Awards 2024: Best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

DH Web Desk
The Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez chose a simple black Ralph Lauren halter dress with embellished straps.
Credit: Reuters
Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet in a classic silhouette beaded Oscar de la Renta gown.
Credit: Reuters
Ayo Edebiri, star of The Bear, wore a Bottega Veneta gown adorned with black, orange, and yellow sequins, creating a koi-fish-inspired effect.
Credit: Reuters
The Shogun actress embraced a red-carpet trend of wearing red this year, with her bold Vera Wang gown.
Credit: Reuters
The Palm Heights actor Kristen Wiig donned a woven Oscar de la Renta ballgown in the most stylish and glamorous way possible.
Credit: Reuters
Laverne Cox went with a vintage Alexander McQueen dress that radiated three themes: glamour, glory, gold.
Credit: Reuters
Emmys co-host Dan Levy donned a black Loewe suit, complemented by a silky white top with an asymmetrical peaked neck.
Credit: Reuters
True Detective star and professional boxer Kali Reis fused menswear and womenswear by pairing a dark purple tuxedo jacket with a matching column skirt.
Credit: Reuters
Hannah Einbinder looked rather luxurious in a dusty pink Grecian Louis Vuitton gown that complemented her light auburn hair.
Credit: Reuters
Reese Witherspoon made heads turn in floor length Dior dress.
Credit: Retuers
The Devil Wears Prada star Meryl Streep graced the 2024 Emmy Awards in an all-pink ensemble.
Credit: Reuters
Christine Baranski walked the red carpet in a gilded gown with a wrap-style collar and an abstract floral pattern.
Credit: Reuters
Ella Purnell wore a silver Rabanne gown with a plunging neckline on the red carpet.
Credit: Reuters