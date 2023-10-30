From Matthew Perry to Sridevi: Famous people who died in a bathtub

DH Web Desk
Matthew Perry, the star of the smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' was found lying dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. He was 54.
Credit: Reuters
The 'first female superstar' of Indian cinema, Sridevi died due to accidental drowning at a hotel in Dubai where she was attending a wedding in February 2018. She reportedly drowned in her bathtub after losing consciousness.
Credit: Instagram/@sridevi.kapoor
American TV personality and singer Bobbi Kristina Brown was found dead in a bathtub at her home in Georgia in January 2015. The official cause of Brown's death was listed as lobar pneumonia, which was caused by her immersion in water and drug intoxication.
Credit: X/@cocoabutterbf
In 2012, the American singer and actress Whitney Houston was found dead in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Her death was attributed to accidental drowning, with 'acutely intoxicated from cocaine' use listed as contributing factors.
Credit: Instagram/whitneyhouston
Jim Morrison, the iconic lead singer of 'The Doors', was found dead in the bathtub of his apartment on July 3, 1971, in Paris, France. He was 27.
Credit: Instagram/@jimmorrison
Claude Francois, who co-wrote 'Comme d'habitude' on which 'My Way' was based, died when he was electrocuted trying to change a lightbulb while taking a bath in his bathtub.
Credit: YouTube/Claude François