Famous personalities who have lost a child

Music composer and actor Vijay Antony lost his 16-year old daughter Meera in September 2023. She died by suicide in the early hours of September 19.
Actor Govinda's first daughter with Sunita was premature and lost her when she four months old.
Singer Jagjit Singh and his wife Chitra suffered one of the biggest heartaches in July 1990 when they lost their 20 year-old-son in a tragic car accident.
Vanessa Bryant's world came crashing down in 2020 as she lost not just her husband Kobe Brant but also her 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter accident.
Shekhar Suman lost his eldest son due to a heart disease. He was just 11 years.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish died of Covid-19 in April 2021.
One of the famous comedians in Hindi cinema, Mehmood, lost his youngest son Macky Ali from cardiac arrest in 2002. He was 35.
