Fenty Beauty Launch Party: Rihanna joins Bollywood stars for glamorous night

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Businesswoman Isha Ambani turned heads in a striking Dior outfit.
Credit: PTI
Draped in custom Alaia, Rihanna sported a sleek jersey silhouette accented with striking crocodile leather details. The design draws direct inspiration from the architectural V-shapes of Pieter Mulier’s 2026 collection.
Credit: PTI
Janhvi Kapoor commanded attention at the Fenty event in a striking micro mini dress.
Credit: PTI
The daring silhouette perfectly captured the high-energy, modern vibe of the brand launch.
Credit: PTI
Tira Beauty co-founder Bhakti Modi joined Reliance Industries director Isha Ambani for a photo op during the Fenty Beauty launch.
Credit: PTI
Actress Pooja Chopra made a stunning statement in a sleek, all-black ensemble.
Credit: PTI
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen turned heads in yet another striking black ensemble.
Credit: PTI
Adding to the night's high-profile guest list, Orry also made a splash on the red carpet.
Credit: PTI