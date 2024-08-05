Filmfare Awards South 2024: Check out the winners

DH Web Desk
Rakshit Shetty bagged the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Male) for his impressive work in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actress Siri Ravikumar received 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Female) for her outstanding work in Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye.
Nani walked away with the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (MALE) award for his performance in Dasara.
Actress Keerthy Suresh was felicitated with the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Female) for her powerful acting in Dasara.
Filmmaker Venu Yeldandi won the 'Best Director' award for his outstanding work in the movie Balagam.
'Chiyaan' Vikram won the Best Actor (Male) in a leading role for his powerful performance in Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 at the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South.
Nimisha Sajayan took home the 'Best Actor' female trophy (Tamil) for Chithha.
Superstar Mammootty was felicitated with the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (MALE) award for his performance Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakam.
Vincy Aloshious won the 'Best Actor' (Female) in a leading role for her performance in Rekha at the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South.
