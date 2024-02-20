Filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya gets engaged to Tarun Karthik

DH Web Desk

Aishwarya Shankar, daughter of ace filmmaker S Shankar, got engaged to assistant director Tarun Karthik in a close-knit ceremony at a plush hotel in Chennai.

Social media is flooded with the pictures from the ceremony and the news is making waves on social media. Here’s a cute picture of the newly engaged couple.

Aishwarya was seen in a saree with heavy gold jewellery for the engagement.

Her sister and actor Aditi Shankar also took to social media to share some happy moments from the ceremony.

In one of the pictures, Aditi is seen hugging her brother Arjith.

Another picture saw Aditi capturing the precious moments on her phone.

An adorable picture of Aditi and Aishwarya at latter’s engagement ceremony.

