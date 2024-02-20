Filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya gets engaged to Tarun Karthik

DH Web Desk
Aishwarya Shankar, daughter of ace filmmaker S Shankar, got engaged to assistant director Tarun Karthik in a close-knit ceremony at a plush hotel in Chennai.
Credit: Instagram/@naahushikavuri
Social media is flooded with the pictures from the ceremony and the news is making waves on social media. Here’s a cute picture of the newly engaged couple.
Credit: Instagram/@naahushikavuri
Aishwarya was seen in a saree with heavy gold jewellery for the engagement.
Credit: Instagram/@naahushikavuri
Her sister and actor Aditi Shankar also took to social media to share some happy moments from the ceremony.
Credit: Instagram/@aditishankarofficial
In one of the pictures, Aditi is seen hugging her brother Arjith.
Credit: Instagram/@aditishankarofficial
Another picture saw Aditi capturing the precious moments on her phone.
Credit: Instagram/@aditishankarofficial
An adorable picture of Aditi and Aishwarya at latter’s engagement ceremony.
Credit: Instagram/@aditishankarofficial