Five movies and shows like SRK's 'Jawan' to watch

DH Web Desk
Pathaan: The movie saw an exiled RAW (SRK) agent assigned to take down Jim (John Abraham), a former RAW agent-turned-leader of 'Outfit X', a private terror organisation that is planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
Jailer: A retired jailer (Rajinikanth) goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers which leads him to a familiar, albeit a bit darker place.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Vikram: A special agent (Kamal Haasan) investigates a murder committed by a masked group of serial killers. However, a tangled maze of clues soon leads him to the drug kingpin of Chennai.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Valimai: Arjun (Ajith Kumar), an IPS officer , sets out on a mission of hunting down illegal bikers involving in drug rackets, snatch theft and murders.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Money Heist: A mysterious man known as the 'Professor' recruits a group of eight people to carry out an ambitious plan that involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain, and escaping with €984 million. Several reports suggest that the movie Jawan is actually inspired by this hugely successful Spanish OTT series.
Credit: Netflix