Floral Drama to Sequin Magic: Decoding Krithi Shetty's fashion-forward wardrobe

Silver Seductress
Krithi looked dazzling in a silver beaded midi set featuring a strapless corset and beautiful fringe. She added layered pearl necklaces for vintage sophistication, completing the romantic look with soft waves and metallic heels.
Credit: Instagram/@krithi.shetty_official
Bold Florals in Black
Krithi stunned in a black corset and mermaid skirt set with striking white and green floral prints. The dramatic, form-fitting silhouette was the focus, complemented by soft waves, natural makeup, and statement gold cuffs.
Credit: Instagram/@krithi.shetty_official
Bold Black-and-White Vibes
Krithi showcased high-fashion editorial style in a striking black bustier and white geometric skirt. The edgy look was amplified by thigh-high leather boots and a sleek ponytail, keeping the focus entirely on the bold, modern outfit.
Credit: Instagram/@krithi.shetty_official
Queen of Colour Blocking
Krithi proved her love for bold colour in a sleeveless, multi-colored sequined gown. The dazzling dress, featuring artistic colour blocking and a modern back slit, was the focal point, complemented by delicate heels and flowing hair.
Credit: Instagram/@krithi.shetty_official
Fiery Elegance in Red
Krithi turned up the heat in a sultry red halter-neck dress. The rich crimson hue and flattering ruched detailing were perfectly complemented by bold black strappy heels. Soft curls and nude makeup allowed the dress’s powerful colour to truly shine.
Credit: Instagram/@krithi.shetty_official