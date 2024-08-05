From '3 Idiots' to 'Sanju': A look at Rajkumar Hirani’s finest films

DH Web Desk
Sanju (2018)
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Sanju, a biographical drama delves into the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt. Hirani's storytelling and Ranbir Kapoor's performance capture the highs and lows of Dutt's life, offering a compelling look at his personal and professional struggles.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)
IMDb Rating: 8
Sequel to Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai teaches the Gandhian principles mixing with humor and simple life lessons, showing how the ideas is still be relevant today.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is a healthy dose of laughter and charm. The film revolves around a local goon, Munna Bhai, who enrolls in medical school to fulfil his father's dream, using unconventional methods to spread joy and healing.
Credit: Special Arrangement
PK (2014)
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Credit: Special Arrangement
3 Idiots (2009)
IMDb Rating: 8.4
A mix of humor and emotion, 3 Idiots is a cinematic treasure where Hirani's cleverness and Aamir's brilliance stand out. The film depicts the journey of three friends dealing with the pressures of the Indian education system, emphasizing that true fulfillment goes beyond academic achievements.
Credit: Special Arrangement