From Amit Shah, JP Nadda to Shah Rukh Khan, famous personalities at Lalbaugcha Raja

DH Web Desk
Kartik Aaryan visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
'Fukrey 3' cast Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh also paid their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings for the success of their film.
Credit: Instagram/@fukravarun
Actress Aahana Kumra visited the famous pandal in Mumbai on September 20.
Credit: Instagram/@aahanakumra
Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam seek blessings of Bappa at Lalbaugcha Raja.
Credit: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at 'Lalbaugcha Raja' on September 23.
Credit: X/@AmitShah
Manushi Chhillar visited the pandal in a red ethnic ensemble, a perfect match for the grandeur of Lalbaugcha Raja.
BJP National President JP Nadda gestures as he arrives to seek blessings of lord Ganesha at 'Lalbaugcha Raja' in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI