From Beyonce and Hailey Bieber to Rihanna and Tyla: Best dressed stars at Met Gala 2026

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Rihanna wore a custom Maison Margiela by Glenn Martens couture look featuring silver-and-gold, jewellery-studded corset with a matching long skirt.
Credit: Reuters
Beyonce chose a custom skin tone mesh gown with embellished diamond skeleton design. She completed the look with feathered opera-coat train and a diamond headpiece.
Credit: Reuters
Madonna activated her dark mode and wore a black lace and satin slip dress under a violet organza cape. She paired it up with "ghost ship" hat, long black hair and chunky boots.
Credit: Reuters
Teyana Taylor wore a custom silver-fringed hooded gown featuring a striking, face-covering silhouette with extensive fringe detailing.
Credit: Reuters
Hailey Bieber opted for a custom Saint Laurent gown featuring a sculpted 24-karat gold bustier molded to her body and a bright blue chiffon skirt. She completed the look with by wrapping a sheer royal blue scarf around her neck.
Credit: Reuters
Tyla wore a sheer, silver-rhinestone tulle top paired with peacock blue drop-waist skirt with a high slit, accessorized with hanging crystal pendants.
Credit: Reuters
Sabrina Carpenter wore a halter-neck custom Christian Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson featuring rhinestone-trimmed strips of vintage camera film from the 1954 movie Sabrina.
Credit: Reuters