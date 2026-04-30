From Bhumi Pednekar to Alia Bhatt: Hottest beach looks to copy for your next getaway

DH Online
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt glows in a black, white-bordered monokini featuring a daring open back.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Kriti Sanon
Make a statement like Kriti in a glowing neon pink set layered under a printed wrap. To capture her effortless mood, simply accessorize with selective shell pieces for the perfect seaside aesthetic.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi embraces flower power in a vibrant halter-neck bikini styled with a matching body-con mini skirt. This clever pairing maintains the swimwear's core appeal while transforming it into a trendy, high-fashion beach look.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Ananya Panday
Take a cue from Ananya and let a vibrant pink and orange stitched bikini take center stage, keeping the focus on the bold colour blocking. If you want, you can elevate the look with a simple stack of bracelets and modern accessories.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Bhumi Pednekkar
Bhumi brings a touch of class to swimwear by pairing a bikini with a chic wrap-around. Complete this sophisticated aesthetic by layering with a classic beige hat and sleek, metal-rimmed sunglasses for a polished finish.
Credit: Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar