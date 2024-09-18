From college visit to Rajasthani feast: ‘Yudhra’ team makes waves in Jaipur

DH Web Desk

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan interacts with fans at Gyan Vihar University in Jaipur.

|

Credit: Excel Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi clicks selfies with fans during the promotions of Yudhra at Gyan Vihar University in Jaipur.

|

Credit: Excel Entertainment

Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal get clicked on the stage during the promotions of Yudhra at Gyan Vihar University in Jaipur.

|

Credit: Excel Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan pose together for a photo as they enjoy a meal at Motu Ram Restaurant in Jaipur.

|

Credit: Excel Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi poses for a photo at Motu Ram Restaurant in Jaipur.

|

Credit: Excel Entertainment