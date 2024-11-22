From 'Darlings' to 'IC 814': A sneak peek into Vijay Varma’s journey as an actor

DH Web Desk

IC 814

Vijay Varma showcased his acting prowess in the thriller web series, playing the real-life heroic character of Captain Devi Sharan. Vijay not only aced the image of the pilot but also the courage and self-possession of the man during the events of the hijacking in 1999.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma

Mirzapur 3

Following the success of Mirzapur Season 2, Vijay returned as Bharat Tyagi in Mirzapur Season 3. His impactful dialogue delivery left a strong impression on viewers, earning him widespread praise and leaving fans eager to see more of him.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma

Murder Mubarak

Vijay portrayed Aakash Dogra, a lawyer who becomes embroiled in intrigue when he is accused of murder in a private club in Delhi. Vijay’s extensive performance brought the character to life and made viewers intrigued by the mystery.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma

Lust Stories 2

In the Lust Stories sequel, Vijay delivered one of the anthology’s most striking performances. His portrayal skillfully explored the depths of human emotions, offering a nuanced take on themes of desire and intimacy.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma

Dahaad

Vijay's portrayal of a cunning and unpredictable antagonist, poised with chilling intensity, earned him rave reviews.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma

Kaalkoot

In this crime thriller, Vijay played the role of a righteous cop investigating an acid attack case. He brought a raw, emotional intensity to his character, making him both relatable and unpredictable.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma

JaaneJaan

As a cop in a crime thriller, Vijay created palpable tension in the plot, and his performance was widely praised.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma

Darlings

Vijay Varma played a negative role as Hamza Abdul Shaikh, a drunkard husband and domestic abuser. A master manipulator and gaslighter who blames his violent behavior on alcohol. His powerful dialogue delivery and captivating performance garnered widespread acclaim.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma