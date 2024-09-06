From Futuristic Flash to Fiery Flair: Uorfi Javed's amazing fashion choices for 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' promotions

DH Web Desk

The 'Digital' Outfit

For the start of the reality series promotion, Uorfi went all out with a cutting-edge outfit illuminated by LED lights that displayed the series’ title.

|

Credit: Instagram/@urf7i

The Fire Dress

Uorfi wowed in a dress that featured a dramatic '3 days to go' message. The flames and smoke effects heightened the impact, perfectly reflecting her defiant style and stirring online conversation.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

The Hypnotic Dress

Uorfi wowed everyone at the Follow Kar Lo Yaar trailer launch by donning a playful, hypnotic dress with rotating rods, taking her fashion game to an entirely new level and stealing the spotlight.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation

Renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla created a dazzling, pearl-adorned outfit for Uorfi’s special premiere, and she looked ethereal in it.

|

Credit: Instagram/@urf7i

‘Hipster’ saree

The designer duo also crafted a trendy ‘Hipster’ saree, which Uorfi showcased at an exclusive screening for the paparazzi.

|

Credit: Instagram/@urf7i

The Sunflower Dress

Uorfi chose a bright and cheerful sunflower dress, infusing her edgy wardrobe with a burst of sunshine.

|

Credit: Instagram/@urf7i

The 3D Lizard Outfit

Uorfi captured the paparazzi’s attention with her creative approach, showcasing a lifelike, moving lizard incorporated into her outfit.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement