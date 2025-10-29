From Jassi to Neeta: 5 Mona Singh performances that prove her unmatched versatility

Made in Heaven 2

Mona brings a sense of authenticity and calm to the emotional swirl of the series. Her deeply layered portrayal leaves a lasting mark, managing to be both subtle and powerfully strong.

Mistry

Mona Singh completely transforms into an all-new avatar as a tough, no-nonsense cop. Her commanding screen presence and sharp instincts make this a truly gripping performance.

Kafas

Mona Singh offers a heart-wrenching and unforgettable portrayal of a mother facing an impossible moral dilemma. Her performance is a compelling study in restrained yet powerful acting.

Kaala Pani

A must-see showcase of Mona's dramatic range, this intense survival drama is raw, real and gripping. Mona undergoes a profound transformation in this thrilling, high-stakes story.

Black Widows

In this dark comedy, Mona Singh delivers a perfectly balanced performance, navigating the film's edgy twists with a compelling blend of humour and deep emotion.

