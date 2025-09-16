From Malik Kafur to Rahim Lala: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most unforgettable supporting roles

DH Web Desk
Ajay Devgn as Rahim Lala in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Bhansali gave Rahim Lala weight far beyond a cameo. Ajay Devgn’s presence, paired with restrained strength, made him a powerful anchor in Gangubai’s story.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi in Devdas
With Chandramukhi, Bhansali redefined the courtesan as a figure of nobility and heart. Madhuri’s graceful performance, elevated by his signature grandeur, made her unforgettable.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur in Padmaavat
Bhansali often draws brilliance from surprising casting, and Jim Sarbh’s Malik Kafur is a standout. More than a sidekick, he becomes a volatile force and emotional pivot in Khilji’s world.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Seema Pahwa as Sheela in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Sheema, played by Seema Pahwa, embodies Bhansali’s love for complex antagonists. Both threatening and grounded in reality, she becomes an unforgettable presence in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Supriya Pathak as Dhankor Baa in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
With Dhankor Baa, Bhansali created one of his most formidable matriarchs. Supriya, under his direction, embodied a chilling blend of motherly affection and iron-fisted authority.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kirron Kher as Kumud in Devdas
Kirron Kher’s portrayal of Kumud reflects Bhansali’s skill in crafting layered family figures. Balancing tenderness with tradition, she emerges as a vital emotional thread in Paro’s world.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Richa Chadha as Rasila in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Rasila, played by Richa, shows how Bhansali elevates every role. Though not central, her presence is powerful. In his films, even the smallest characters carry weight.
Credit: Special Arrangement