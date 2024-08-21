From 'Panchayat' to 'Kota Factory': 5 Life lessons to take from TVF’s shows

DH Web Desk
Kota Factory: The importance of resilience in the face of academic pressure
The show delivers a raw and relatable depiction of the pressures faced by students in Kota. The show vividly portrays the challenges of balancing rigorous academic demands with personal well-being. It underscores the importance of resilience and determination in navigating the relentless pressure of competitive education.
Credit: TVF
Panchayat: Finding joy in unexpected places & Situations
This show tells the story of a person who relocates to a rural village for a government job. Though initially hesitant, he soon uncovers the beauty and joy in his new environment. The show highlights that contentment and happiness can often be found in the most unexpected places.
Credit: TVF
Aspirants: The value of friendship & support systems during tough times
The show explores the lives of friends preparing for one of the toughest exams, the UPSC. The show emphasizes the vital role that friendship and support systems play in managing stress and maintaining motivation. It highlights how a strong network of friends and family can offer emotional support, practical advice, and encouragement during difficult times.
Credit: TVF
Pitchers: The courage to take risks and follow your dreams
The series captures the challenges and victories of launching a new venture, emphasizing the importance of taking calculated risks. It inspires young viewers to pursue their passions and dare to take bold steps, illustrating that determination and resilience are crucial for turning dreams into reality.
Credit: TVF
Tripling: The Importance of Self-Discovery and Relationships
The show follows the journey of 3 siblings who set out on a road trip to reconnect with each other and themselves. The show underscores the importance of self-discovery and the role relationships play in personal growth.
Credit: TVF