From purple lips to Gucci saree: Revisiting viral looks of Indian celebrities at Cannes

DH Online

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the 2016 Cannes Film Festival wearing a striking lavender-lilac purple lipstick. Her bold choice of lipstick turned many heads and became a sensation. 

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Credit: Instagram/Reddit

Urvashi Rautela carried a crystal-studded parrot clutch on the red carpet of 78th Cannes Film Festival in 2025. She also wore a crown to the event making headlines and receiving mixed reviews for her choices.

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Credit: Instagram/Urvashi Rautela

Alia Bhatt made a historic fashion statement at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival by wearing a custom Gucci saree embellished with thousands of Swarovski crystals creating a netted (jaal) look. It was reportedly the fashion house's first interpretation of the Indian saree.

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Credit: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Laapata Ladies fame actor Nitanshi Goel made her Cannes debut in 2025 dressed in a white dreamy saree. But it was her custom hair accessory (paranda) featuring miniature photo frames of several veteran actresses like Nargis, Madhubala and Meena Kumari.

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Credit: Instagram/Nitanshi Goel

Aditi Rao Hydari's, who got married to actor Siddharth in 2024, new bride look at 2025 Cannes Film Festival went viral. She wore a traditional simple red saree with sindoor and a red bindi.

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Credit: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari

Nancy Tyagi made her Cannes debut in 2024 in a self-made voluminous pink ruffle gown. She became the first content creator to walk the red carpet in outfits she designed and stitched herself.

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Credit: Instagram/Nancy Tyagi