From Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Akanksha Chamola: Meet the confirmed inmates of 'Lock Upp – Sach Ya Sazaa'

DH Online

Ram Kapoor

Industry veteran Ram Kapoor has completely caught audiences off guard with his unexpected plunge into reality TV. He said, "This show is entirely out of my comfort zone, but I'm owning my truth. Yesterday, my own kids were stunned and asked if it was real."

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Credit: Instagram/@iamramkapoor

Sunita Ahuja

After winning hearts with her daughter Tina on a reality cooking series, she is ready to whip up a whole new recipe for chaos and fun on Lock Upp.

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Credit: Instagram/@officialsunitaahuja

Akansha Chamola

Ready to turn the prison upside down, actress Akanksha Chamola is heading into Lock Upp. Her fiery entry is bound to rewrite the rules of survival for the existing inmates.

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Credit: Instagram/@akankshagkhanna

Dheeraj Dhoopar

TV heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar is ready to show his real self on Lock Upp. "This show is unlike anything I’ve done. I’m excited to reveal a side people haven’t seen before," he said before entering the show.

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Credit: Instagram/@dheerajdhoopar

Shivangi Joshi

Known for dominating television dramas, Shivangi Joshi is stepping out of character. Fans will finally get a chance to meet the real person behind the iconic characters.

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Credit: Instagram/@shivangijoshi18

Akanksha Choudhary

"I’m using Lock Upp to clear up past allegations that hurt my mental health. I’m not over-preparing this time; I’m just showing everyone Akanksha 3.0," said Akansha before entering the show.

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Credit: Instagram/@akankshachoudhary_official

Yogesh Rawat

Former Splitsvilla standout Yogesh Rawat is ready to switch dating drama for jail time as he enters Lock Upp.

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Credit: Instagram/@yogeshrawat04

Pamala Serena

Known for dominating the drama on Desi Bling, Pamala Serena is stepping out of her glamorous comfort zone and heading straight into prison as the newest inmate on Lock Upp.

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Credit: Instagram/@pamalaserena

Shreya Kalraa

From Roadies rebel to Lock Upp inmate, Shreya Kalra is officially locked in. True to form, the diva is already stirring the pot, with reports teasing a massive, day-one clash between her and co-contestant Ram Kapoor.

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Credit: Instagram/@shreyakalraa