From Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Akanksha Chamola: Meet the confirmed inmates of 'Lock Upp – Sach Ya Sazaa'

DH Online
Ram Kapoor
Industry veteran Ram Kapoor has completely caught audiences off guard with his unexpected plunge into reality TV. He said, "This show is entirely out of my comfort zone, but I'm owning my truth. Yesterday, my own kids were stunned and asked if it was real."
Credit: Instagram/@iamramkapoor
Sunita Ahuja
After winning hearts with her daughter Tina on a reality cooking series, she is ready to whip up a whole new recipe for chaos and fun on Lock Upp.
Credit: Instagram/@officialsunitaahuja
Akansha Chamola
Ready to turn the prison upside down, actress Akanksha Chamola is heading into Lock Upp. Her fiery entry is bound to rewrite the rules of survival for the existing inmates.
Credit: Instagram/@akankshagkhanna
Dheeraj Dhoopar
TV heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar is ready to show his real self on Lock Upp. "This show is unlike anything I’ve done. I’m excited to reveal a side people haven’t seen before," he said before entering the show.
Credit: Instagram/@dheerajdhoopar
Shivangi Joshi
Known for dominating television dramas, Shivangi Joshi is stepping out of character. Fans will finally get a chance to meet the real person behind the iconic characters.
Credit: Instagram/@shivangijoshi18
Akanksha Choudhary
"I’m using Lock Upp to clear up past allegations that hurt my mental health. I’m not over-preparing this time; I’m just showing everyone Akanksha 3.0," said Akansha before entering the show.
Credit: Instagram/@akankshachoudhary_official
Yogesh Rawat
Former Splitsvilla standout Yogesh Rawat is ready to switch dating drama for jail time as he enters Lock Upp.
Credit: Instagram/@yogeshrawat04
Pamala Serena
Known for dominating the drama on Desi Bling, Pamala Serena is stepping out of her glamorous comfort zone and heading straight into prison as the newest inmate on Lock Upp.
Credit: Instagram/@pamalaserena
Shreya Kalraa
From Roadies rebel to Lock Upp inmate, Shreya Kalra is officially locked in. True to form, the diva is already stirring the pot, with reports teasing a massive, day-one clash between her and co-contestant Ram Kapoor.
Credit: Instagram/@shreyakalraa