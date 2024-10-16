From Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh to Vedang Raina: Actors making waves with hit singles

DH Web Desk
Vedang Raina – "Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka" (Jigra)
In Jigra, Vedang Raina impressed everyone with his soulful interpretation of the timeless "Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka," taking on the role of Ankur. His performance, along with the song, left a memorable mark.
Credit: Instagram/@vedangraina
Diljit Dosanjh – "Naina" (Crew)
With his rich musical background, Diljit Dosanjh delivered the soulful track Naina in Crew, where he portrayed AS. His melodious voice brought a unique charm to the film.
Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh
Ranveer Singh – "Apna Time Aayega" (Gully Boy)
Ranveer Singh made waves in the music industry with his rap Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy. As Murad, his electrifying performance became a rallying cry for many, demonstrating his versatility.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Taaruk Raina – "Kho Gaye" (Mismatched)
The song Kho Gaye from Mismatched, performed by Taaruk Raina, has captured the hearts of fans. As Anmol, he showcased his acting and singing abilities in an emotional track that resonated deeply with listeners.
Credit: Instagram/@taarukraina
Ayushmann Khurrana – "Pani Da Rang" (Vicky Donor)
Known for his acting skills, Ayushmann Khurrana is also a remarkable singer. His track Pani Da Rang from Vicky Donor—in which he played Vicky—was a major success, showcasing his musical talent.
Credit: Instagram/@ayushmannk