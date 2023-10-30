From 'Salaar' to 'Pushpa 2' and 'Fighter': Top 5 most awaited Indian films

DH Web Desk
Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire tops the list with 429.9K people showing interest.
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 ranks second on the list with over 271.1K people showing interest.
120.3K people have shown interest in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule.
SRK's third movie of 2023, Dunki has received interest from 97.5K people and ranks fourth.
Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is the fifth 'most awaited Indian films', according to BookMyShow with 11.4K interested in the release.
