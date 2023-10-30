From 'Salaar' to 'Pushpa 2' and 'Fighter': Top 5 most awaited Indian films

DH Web Desk

Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire tops the list with 429.9K people showing interest.

|

Credit: X/@SalaarTheSaga

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 ranks second on the list with over 271.1K people showing interest. 

|

Credit: YRF

120.3K people have shown interest in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule.

|

Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline

SRK's third movie of 2023, Dunki has received interest from 97.5K people and ranks fourth.

|

Credit: Instagram/@hirani.rajkumar

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is the fifth 'most awaited Indian films', according to BookMyShow with 11.4K interested in the release.

|

Credit: Instagram/@hrithikroshan