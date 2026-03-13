From Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to Vicky Kaushal: Celebrities grace Barjatya's daughter's wedding

DH Web Desk
Looking dapper in a classic blue-on-black suit, Salman Khan arrived to support the Barjatya family. His presence was his deep-rooted bond with Barjatya, spanning classics from Maine Pyar Kiya to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Credit: PTI
Looking polished in formal wear, Aamir Khan made a rare public appearance alongside his son, Junaid.
Credit: PTI
Mardaani star Rani Mukerji stole the spotlight in a refreshing kurta set.
Credit: PTI
Sonali Bendre turned heads in a heavily embellished kurta set.
Credit: PTI
The Subedaar star Anil Kapoor looked suave in a vibrant floral print kurta set.
Credit: PTI
Vicky Kaushal graced the wedding with his father Sham Kaushal.
Credit: Yogen Shah
Boman Irani was spotted at the grand celebration, gracing the event alongside his wife.
Credit: PTI
The legendary singer Udit Narayan also graced the reception.
Credit: PTI
Shaan looked absolutely radiant as he brought a fresh, contemporary vibe to the reception.
Credit: PTI
Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was also spotted at the reception, joining the industry’s elite to celebrate the Barjatya family.
Credit: PTI
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's daughter, Eesha, poses with Abhishek during their wedding reception.
Credit: PTI