From Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to Vicky Kaushal: Celebrities grace Barjatya's daughter's wedding

DH Web Desk

Looking dapper in a classic blue-on-black suit, Salman Khan arrived to support the Barjatya family. His presence was his deep-rooted bond with Barjatya, spanning classics from Maine Pyar Kiya to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Credit: PTI

Looking polished in formal wear, Aamir Khan made a rare public appearance alongside his son, Junaid.

Mardaani star Rani Mukerji stole the spotlight in a refreshing kurta set.

Sonali Bendre turned heads in a heavily embellished kurta set.

The Subedaar star Anil Kapoor looked suave in a vibrant floral print kurta set. 

Vicky Kaushal graced the wedding with his father Sham Kaushal.

Credit: Yogen Shah

Boman Irani was spotted at the grand celebration, gracing the event alongside his wife.

The legendary singer Udit Narayan also graced the reception.

Shaan looked absolutely radiant as he brought a fresh, contemporary vibe to the reception.

Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was also spotted at the reception, joining the industry’s elite to celebrate the Barjatya family.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's daughter, Eesha, poses with Abhishek during their wedding reception.

Credit: PTI