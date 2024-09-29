From Shah Rukh Khan to Rekha, who wore what at IIFA 2024

Let us start with the man of the moment, Shah Rukh Khan who hosted this year's IIFA. SRK donned a A well-styled black two-piece suit and black shirt.

Janhvi Kapoor is here and she is here to slay! The actor opted for a gold shimmering floor-length dress with an asymmetrical neckline and details around her waist to add the pop. She complimented her look with a diamond necklace and left her hair open.

The fashion police of Bollywood Karan Johar graced the event in a peak lapelled white blazer with black sequins all over his arms, a white shirt, black pants, and a bow tie. KJo went for a sleek side hair partition and glasses to match the ensemble.

There is no debate about the fact that Rekha is elegance personified. As the actress embraced the event in a golden saree with heavy borders, white blouse, gajra and long earrings. It is pretty clear that for Rekha, it her and her sarees against the world!

Rani Mukerji certainly stood out at the event in her satin grey saree, round neck blouse and a pearl necklace. With minimal makeup, Rani proved that simple is not always boring.

With her plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, Kriti Sanon was definitely the Param Sundari at the event! 

Taking the fashion quotient of the event a notch higher, Nora Fatehi stunned her fans in a white strapless dress with feathers at the bottom giving it a fish-cut element. She completed her look with winged eyes, choker on her neck and side-parted wavy loose locks, making the audience say Haye Garmi!

Kusha Kapila was the cynosure of all eyes as she wowed in an electric blue dress.

Urvashi Rautela opted for a bold off-shoulder corset styled midi dress with a floor length back train to add the oomph factor to it. She paired her heavily embroidered black dress with matching gloves and a choker.

Munjya star Abhay Verma looked dapper in a blue coat and trousers paired which he paired with blue shirt.

Singer Karan Aujla wowed in an all-white ensemble.

