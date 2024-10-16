From SRK to Snoop Dogg, celebrities who own liquor brands

DH Web Desk
Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre - Still D.R.E
Snoop Dogg is one of the latest celebrities to venture into the spirits industry, teaming up with Dr. Dre once again to launch their Still G.I.N. alcohol. Launched in October 15, 2024, the alcohol is inspired by his 2001 hit Still D.R.E.
Credit: Instagram/@snoopdogg
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan - D'Yavol Vodka
Shah Rukh Khan entered the alcohol market in 2022 as he introduced D'Yavol Vodka in partnership with his son Aryan Khan.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sanjay Dutt - The Glenwalk
Sanjay Dutt is the proud owner of his own Scotch whiskey brand, The Glenwalk, which he introduced in 2023. He’s also invested heavily in Cartel & Bros, an alcobev startup dealing with liquor imports and retail in India.
Credit: Instagram/@theglenwalk
Dwayne Johnson - Teremana Tequila
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduced Teremana Tequila in 2020, a brand he co-founded in the spirits industry.
Credit: Instagram/@teremana
Nick Jonas - Villa One
Nick Jonas co-owns Villa One, a premium, award-winning tequila brand he launched with his friend John Varvatos in 2019.
Credit: Instagram/@villaone
Ryan Reynolds - Aviation American Gin
Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds acquired a significant stake in the gin brand from Davos Brands in 2018. Two years later, in 2020, he sold Aviation American Gin to Diageo for $610 million but still retains an "ongoing ownership interest" in the brand.
Credit: Instagram/@aviationgin
Drake - Virginia Black
Canadian rapper and singer Drake partnered with Brent Hocking and introduced Virginia Black whiskey in 2016.
Credit: Instagram/@virginiablackwhiskey
George Clooney - Casamigos Tequila
George Clooney and his friends founded Casamigos Tequila in 2013. Just a few years later, they sold the brand to Diageo, the world's largest alcohol distributor, for $1 billion.
Credit: Instagram/@casamigos
David Beckham - Haig Club
David Beckham, the soccer icon, served as a founding partner and the face of Haig Club, a Scotch whisky brand owned by Diageo, from 2014 to 2023, before stepping away from the partnership.
Credit: Instagram/@davidbeckham