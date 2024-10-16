From SRK to Snoop Dogg, celebrities who own liquor brands

DH Web Desk

Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre - Still D.R.E

Snoop Dogg is one of the latest celebrities to venture into the spirits industry, teaming up with Dr. Dre once again to launch their Still G.I.N. alcohol. Launched in October 15, 2024, the alcohol is inspired by his 2001 hit Still D.R.E.

|

Credit: Instagram/@snoopdogg

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan - D'Yavol Vodka

Shah Rukh Khan entered the alcohol market in 2022 as he introduced D'Yavol Vodka in partnership with his son Aryan Khan.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Sanjay Dutt - The Glenwalk

Sanjay Dutt is the proud owner of his own Scotch whiskey brand, The Glenwalk, which he introduced in 2023. He’s also invested heavily in Cartel & Bros, an alcobev startup dealing with liquor imports and retail in India.

|

Credit: Instagram/@theglenwalk

Dwayne Johnson - Teremana Tequila

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduced Teremana Tequila in 2020, a brand he co-founded in the spirits industry.

|

Credit: Instagram/@teremana

Nick Jonas - Villa One

Nick Jonas co-owns Villa One, a premium, award-winning tequila brand he launched with his friend John Varvatos in 2019.

|

Credit: Instagram/@villaone

Ryan Reynolds - Aviation American Gin

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds acquired a significant stake in the gin brand from Davos Brands in 2018. Two years later, in 2020, he sold Aviation American Gin to Diageo for $610 million but still retains an "ongoing ownership interest" in the brand.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aviationgin

Drake - Virginia Black

Canadian rapper and singer Drake partnered with Brent Hocking and introduced Virginia Black whiskey in 2016.

|

Credit: Instagram/@virginiablackwhiskey

George Clooney - Casamigos Tequila

George Clooney and his friends founded Casamigos Tequila in 2013. Just a few years later, they sold the brand to Diageo, the world's largest alcohol distributor, for $1 billion.

|

Credit: Instagram/@casamigos

David Beckham - Haig Club

David Beckham, the soccer icon, served as a founding partner and the face of Haig Club, a Scotch whisky brand owned by Diageo, from 2014 to 2023, before stepping away from the partnership.

|

Credit: Instagram/@davidbeckham