From SSR to SRK, famous celebrities who own a piece of land on the Moon

DH Web Desk
One of the most loved and celebrated actors in showbiz, late Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to be an astronaut and enjoyed gazing through his telescope at the celestial bodies. Reportedly, SSR purchased a piece of land worth Rs 55 lakh called the Mare Muscoviense or the 'Sea of Muscovy' in 2018.
Credit: Instagram/@sushantsinghrajput
'Baadshah' of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that a lady from Australia has been buying a little land on the Moon for him every year on his birthday during an interview way back in 2009.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
TV star Ankit Gupta was loved by everyone during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. His chemistry with his BFF Priyanka was one of the most discussed topics on the show. A fan of Ankit gifted him a piece of land on the Moon.
Credit: Instagram/@6_ankitgupta
TV actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is also the proud owner of a piece of land on the moon. An ardent fan gifted her an one-acre land on the Moon after her exit from the TV reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachaharchoudhary