From 'Stree 2' to 'Raazi': Female-led movies that captivated audiences

DH Web Desk
Stree 2
The sequel to Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor, has taken the box office by storm, with projections suggesting it will surpass the Rs 600 crore mark by today. Shraddha has captured the hearts of audiences with her performance, earning widespread acclaim even amid a star-studded male cast.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia delivered a commanding performance as Gangubai, a formidable and influential figure. Her portrayal showcased both her versatility and strength, vividly capturing the character’s essence and bringing her story to life with remarkable depth and intensity.
Naam Shabana
A prequel to Baby (2015), this film delves into the backstory of Shabana Khan's character, a groundbreaking female spy played by Taapsee. She cemented her role as a trailblazer in the genre.
Raazi
Alia's role in this film is both gripping and emotionally charged, portraying a young woman who undertakes a dangerous mission for her country.
Thappad
Taapsee delivered a compelling performance in this film that tackled significant social issues. The movie received critical acclaim for the character who stood up to her abusive husband.
Mary Kom
Priyanka Chopra's portrayal of the legendary boxer Mary Kom vividly brought to life the athlete’s inspiring story, celebrating her remarkable journey and achievements in the world of sports.
