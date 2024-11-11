From 'Superstar' Rajinikanth to 'Thalapathy' Vijay: Celebs & their popular titles

DH Web Desk

Rajinikanth - Superstar

The title Superstar was given Rajinikanth by celebrated producer and distributor Kalaipuli S Dhanu in 1978.

Credit: Sun Pictures

Joseph Vijay - Thalapathy

Joseph Vijay was given the title Ilayala Thalapathy after the blockbuster movie Rasigan (1994). However, things evolved and the label was modified to Thalapathy during the filming of Mersal (2017) and he continues to enjoy the title to date.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Pawan Kalyan - Power Star

Pawan Kalyan is fondly called Power Star by his fans - thanks to his larger-than-life action sequences in his movies.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Allu Arjun - Stylish Star

Known for his unique style and charisma, Allu Arjun is addressed as Stylish Star in the film circuit.

Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline

Prabhas - Rebel Star

The dashing Prabhas inherited the title Rebel Star from his uncle and veteran actor late Krishnam Raju.

Credit: Instgaram/@actorprabhas

Chiranjeevi - Megastar

After witnessing a huge craze for Chiranjeevi during Marana Mrudangam (1988) release, producer KS Rama Rao gave him the title Megastar. Prior to this, he was addressed as Supreme Hero by his fans.

Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela

Nayanthara - Lady Superstar

Following the huge popularity and craze for Nayanthara in movies, she is hailed as Lady Superstar by her fans and followers.

Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara

Darshan - Challenging Star

After the success of Majestic (2002), Darshan's fame reached new heights, earning him the title of Challenging Star.

Credit: Instagram/@darshanthoogudeepashrinivas