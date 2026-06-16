From thrillers to dramas: A peek at Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming movies

DH Online
Ragini MMS 3
One of Tamannaah's most talked-about upcoming films is definitely Ragini MMS 3. By stepping into this established franchise, she’s inheriting a crowd that already loves the series. The movie advances her into the horror space for the first time, giving audiences a chance to see a completely different side of her acting chops.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Maria IPS
Tamannaah is taking on true-to-life drama in Maria IPS. The movie gives her a platform to play a distinct role away from her regular glamorous appearances, giving fans a chance to see her tackle a robust character by bringing a powerful, real-world story to life.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Purushan
Tamannaah is bringing the energy in Purushan by diving right into the heart of big-budget Tamil cinema. This project promises to be a total audience-pleaser, offering a completely different, high-octane vibe that proves how versatile she can be on the silver screen.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Vvan
Tamannaah is adding a truly unique flavour to her filmography with Vvan. Starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra, she is stepping out of her comfort zone and is taking part in a project that has a new style of storytelling, proving her willingness to take risks on bold, new concepts.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Release Ranger
Completing the line-up is Release Ranger, which brings yet another distinct flavour to her upcoming projects. The film adds to the variety of stories Tamannaah is choosing and strengthens the impression of an actor constantly looking for new challenges.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks