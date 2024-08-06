From 'Ulajh' to 'Dhadak': Janhvi Kapoor's diverse roles in movies

DH Web Desk

Dhadak (2018)

In her debut role as Parthavi, Janhvi offered a compelling portrayal of a young woman defying societal norms for love. Combining innocence with resolve, her rendition left a strong impression and set a high standard for her future roles.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ghost Stories (2020)

In the horror anthology Ghost Stories, Janhvi Kapoor stars as a young woman dealing with grief and supernatural events in a moving and unsettling storyline. Her performance, characterized by a mix of emotional vulnerability and tension, captivates the audience and heightens the film's eerie ambiance.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Roohi (2021)

In Roohi, Janhvi delivered a remarkable performance highlighting her versatility and dedication to the role. Portraying dual characters—Roohi, a sweet and innocent girl possessed by a spirit, and the demonic entity that overtakes her—Janhvi adeptly manages the contrasting facets of her roles.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Good Luck Jerry (2022)

Janhvi played a young woman caught in a web of crime and deception, deftly maneuvering through the film's dark comedy and drama. Her performance, marked by a blend of vulnerability and resilience, balances the character's desperate situation with moments of genuine warmth and determination.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Bawaal (2023)

Janhvi delved into a multifaceted character grappling with intricate personal dynamics in this film. Her performance brought depth and authenticity to the role, showcasing her remarkable versatility.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr & Mrs Mahi (2024)

In her recently released film, Janhvi underwent rigorous training to portray a cricketer named Mahi convincingly. Her dedication to the role underscores her commitment to fully embracing diverse characters.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ulajh (2024)

Janhvi as Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer, highlights her talent for embodying modern women with powerful voices. With a gripping narrative and her captivating performance, she has captured the hearts of audiences.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement