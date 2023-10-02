Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Films that celebrate the enduring legacy of the Father of the Nation

DH Web Desk
The Making of the Mahatma: Directed by Shyam Benegal, this 1996 biographical film is based on the book 'The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma' by Fatima Meer. It narrates how 21 momentous years in South Africa profoundly impacted Gandhi, shaped his political ideology, created in him a passion for justice and equality and made him into the Mahatma that the world came to respect.
Hey Ram: The film pits the twin ideas of revenge and forgiveness through the story of Saket Ram, whose wife is raped and killed. The story traverses through many important chapters of history and Saket's life including his friendship with a Muslim archaeologist and his discovery of what Gandhi truly stands for.
Lage Raho Munna Bhai: Gandhi manifests in interesting ways in the life of Munna, an aimless street thug and as he tries to reform himself to win the love of a beautiful radio disc jockey (Vidya Balan), Gandhian values empower him to deal with every crisis with a smile and a little doze of 'Gandhigiri'. What began as a random exploration of Gandhi in history books becomes a way of life for Munna as he begins to help people, defuse situations and spread love and peace.
Shobhayatra: This teleplay follows the lives of six professionals who are all set to enact the roles of Gandhi, Bose, Tilak, Nehru, Rani Laxmibai and Babu Genu in an Independence Day ceremony. However, as the story progresses, we see the difference between their reality and the heroic historical figures. The narrative also establishes subtly the relevance of Gandhian values even today and reminds us how far we have travelled from the idealism of our freedom fighters to arrive at a crucial juncture in history.
Gandhi: This acclaimed biographical drama directed by Richard Attenborough portrays the definitive turning points in Gandhi's life from his days in South Africa to when he returns to India, travels across its length and breadth to understand its people and their issues, gives up all worldly possessions and dedicates himself to the freedom struggle.
