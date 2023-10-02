Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Films that celebrate the enduring legacy of the Father of the Nation

Shobhayatra: This teleplay follows the lives of six professionals who are all set to enact the roles of Gandhi, Bose, Tilak, Nehru, Rani Laxmibai and Babu Genu in an Independence Day ceremony. However, as the story progresses, we see the difference between their reality and the heroic historical figures. The narrative also establishes subtly the relevance of Gandhian values even today and reminds us how far we have travelled from the idealism of our freedom fighters to arrive at a crucial juncture in history.