Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Celebs bring Bappa home

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their joyous Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with their family. The heartwarming pictures capture the essence of their festive spirit as they marked their first Ganesh festival with their daughter, Klin Kaara.
Sharvari made it a point to visit her ancestral home with her family for Ganeshotsav. They experienced a remarkable blessing in the form of a small Ganpati that naturally formed on a 15-year-old Mandar tree in her house.
Varun Tej took to social media to share photos from his first Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with his fiancee Lavanya Tripathi.
Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu gave a glimpse of the celebrations by sharing this image.
Rajkummar Rao's Ganpati celebration is his commitment to eco-friendliness. Every year, he takes on his tradition of crafting a Ganpati idol with his own hands, using wheat as the primary material. This act symbolizes not only his artistic talent but also his dedication to promoting sustainable celebrations.
Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence Mannat on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli also welcomed Bappa home.
Cricketer Dinesh Karthik also took to his social media handle to wish everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra also welcomed 'Bappa' home for Ganesh Chaturthi.
