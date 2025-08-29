Genelia D'Souza to Janhvi Kapoor: Actresses who slayed in Maharashtrian nose pins

Janhvi Kapoor

The Param Sundari actress keeps it chic yet traditional in a red silk saree with gold borders. Janhvi opts for bold choodas, statement earrings, rings, and a classic nath, letting her pleated hair and outfit steal the show.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh goes full traditional in a classic red Paithani saree, paired with layered jewellery, oxidised jhumkas, a crescent nath and choodas. Her sleek bun adorned with fresh gajras completes the look.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Bhumi Pednekar

In a powder pink saree with gold borders, Bhumi Pednekar brings a fresh take on tradition. A pearl neckpiece, nath, and crescent bindi add charm, while minimal accessories keep the look sophisticated.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Sharvari

Sharvari embraces the Maharashtrian vibe in a floral yellow saree, styled with a choker set and a nath. Her look is traditional yet tastefully minimal.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Mrunal Thakur

In a pastel purple kurta set, Mrunal Thakur keeps it elegant. She surprises with a nath and medium jhumkas, showing how to accessorize subtly yet impactfully.

Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha glows in a yellow kurta set with silver detailing and bold borders. She pairs it with kundan jhumkas and a crescent nath, finishing the look with a loose bun and a yellow flower for a fresh festive vibe.

Credit: Special Arrangement