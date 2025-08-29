Genelia D'Souza to Janhvi Kapoor: Actresses who slayed in Maharashtrian nose pins

DH Web Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
The Param Sundari actress keeps it chic yet traditional in a red silk saree with gold borders. Janhvi opts for bold choodas, statement earrings, rings, and a classic nath, letting her pleated hair and outfit steal the show.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Genelia Deshmukh
Genelia Deshmukh goes full traditional in a classic red Paithani saree, paired with layered jewellery, oxidised jhumkas, a crescent nath and choodas. Her sleek bun adorned with fresh gajras completes the look.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Bhumi Pednekar
In a powder pink saree with gold borders, Bhumi Pednekar brings a fresh take on tradition. A pearl neckpiece, nath, and crescent bindi add charm, while minimal accessories keep the look sophisticated.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sharvari
Sharvari embraces the Maharashtrian vibe in a floral yellow saree, styled with a choker set and a nath. Her look is traditional yet tastefully minimal.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Mrunal Thakur
In a pastel purple kurta set, Mrunal Thakur keeps it elegant. She surprises with a nath and medium jhumkas, showing how to accessorize subtly yet impactfully.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha glows in a yellow kurta set with silver detailing and bold borders. She pairs it with kundan jhumkas and a crescent nath, finishing the look with a loose bun and a yellow flower for a fresh festive vibe.
Credit: Special Arrangement