Get Ganesh Chaturthi ready: Fashion insights from actress Barkha Singh

Red Riding Hood
With a modern spin on tradition, this sophisticated outfit reflects Barkha's dazzling personality. Its fresh color is both striking and beloved.
Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308
Purple Power
This purple skirt and blouse are truly eye-catching. Barkha looks stunning in this festive outfit, which perfectly complements Ganpati festivities.
Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308
Lime Light
Barkha Singh shines in this traditional look, with makeup and outfit that make the color pop and ensure you light up every room you step into.
Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308
Laal Rang
Barkha looks exceptional in the satin Salwar suit. The outfit is impeccably styled, making it a flawless choice for any occasion.
Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308
Floral Magic
Barkha Singh’s floral saree is both striking and worthy of admiration. Her stunning look, enhanced by a choker and polished hairstyle, makes this look a must-try for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308
Glamour in Shimmer
A sparkling outfit is every girl’s best friend. This shimmering skirt is an essential for your festive wardrobe, and the combination of a pink top with it is incredibly eye-catching.
Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308
Blush in nude
Barkha looks breathtakingly beautiful and brings strong festive energy this nude, thigh-high slit lehenga.
Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308
Nari in Saree
Every wardrobe needs a classic saree, and Barkha showcases the perfect way to ace it. Her saree looks and keen eye for chunky jewellery never cease to impress.
Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308