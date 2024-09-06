Get Ganesh Chaturthi ready: Fashion insights from actress Barkha Singh

DH Web Desk

Red Riding Hood

With a modern spin on tradition, this sophisticated outfit reflects Barkha's dazzling personality. Its fresh color is both striking and beloved.

Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308

Purple Power

This purple skirt and blouse are truly eye-catching. Barkha looks stunning in this festive outfit, which perfectly complements Ganpati festivities.

Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308

Lime Light

Barkha Singh shines in this traditional look, with makeup and outfit that make the color pop and ensure you light up every room you step into.

Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308

Laal Rang

Barkha looks exceptional in the satin Salwar suit. The outfit is impeccably styled, making it a flawless choice for any occasion.

Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308

Floral Magic

Barkha Singh’s floral saree is both striking and worthy of admiration. Her stunning look, enhanced by a choker and polished hairstyle, makes this look a must-try for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308

Glamour in Shimmer

A sparkling outfit is every girl’s best friend. This shimmering skirt is an essential for your festive wardrobe, and the combination of a pink top with it is incredibly eye-catching.

Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308

Blush in nude

Barkha looks breathtakingly beautiful and brings strong festive energy this nude, thigh-high slit lehenga.

Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308

Nari in Saree

Every wardrobe needs a classic saree, and Barkha showcases the perfect way to ace it. Her saree looks and keen eye for chunky jewellery never cease to impress.

Credit: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308