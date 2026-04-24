'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' special screening: Friends root for Medha Shankr & Avinash Tiwary

DH Online
Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr pose together during the special screening of their film Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Adding a touch of glamour to the screening, Nushrratt Bharuccha was among the prominent celebrities spotted at the special screening.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Abhimanyu Dassani was also in attendance to show his solidarity with the team behind Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. In this photo, he is seen posing with Medha Shankr on the red carpet.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Turning heads with his signature charm, Taha Shah Badussha made a dapper entrance on the red carpet.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Adarsh Gourav was seen loudly cheering for Avinash Tiwary as the two powerhouse actors happily posed for the cameras on the red carpet.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sudhir Pandey is seen posing for the photographers on his arrival.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The brains behind the project pose with the actors during the special screening.
Credit: Special Arrangement